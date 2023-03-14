JAMESTOWN — Officials announced the 122 students who were awarded degrees or certificates from the Jamestown and Cattaraugus County campuses of SUNY Jamestown Community College in December.
Seven students earned highest honors (4.0 GPA), 51 earned high honors (3.50-3.99 GPA), and 14 earned honors (3.25-3.49 GPA). Graduates included:
• Allegany: Allyson Hebert (A.A.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Social Sciences - High Honors), Cheyenne Jackson (A.A.S.: Health Information Technology), Cierra James (A.S.: Individual Studies - High Honors), Violet Nolder (A.A.S.: Individual Studies - Highest Honors), Violet Nolder (Certificate: Entrepreneurship - Highest Honors).
• Bradford, Pa.: Sydney Rodgers (A.A.S.: Administrative Professional - High Honors).
• Cattaraugus: Megan Stuve (A.A.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Social Sciences - High Honors), Justin York (Certificate: Digital Audio Production - High Honors).
• Cuba: Brooklyn Auman (A.A.S.: Human Services), Morgen Clark (A.A.S.: Individual Studies), Allison Eastham (A.A.S.: Business-Business Administration - High Honors).
• Freedom: Mark Stromecki (Certificate: Industrial Equipment Technology - High Honors), Kelsey Wright (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Mathematics and Sciences - Honors).
• Great Valley: Cameron Lendvay (A.A.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Social Sciences - High Honors).
• Hinsdale: Juliana Dulski (A.A.S.: Health Information Technology - Honors).
• Little Valley: Sally Blacksnake (Certificate: Cybersecurity).
• Olean: Kiersten Brandt (A.A.S.: Health Information Technology - Highest Honors), Cazz Cutler (A.S.: Individual Studies), Jacob Gibbons (Certificate: Machine Tool Technology), Korry Keis (A.A.S.: Individual Studies - Honors), Korry Keis (Certificate: Machine Tool Technology - Honors), Rachel Lopez (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Childhood Education), Edward Maine (Certificate: Industrial Equipment Technology - Highest Honors), Emma McCarthy (A.S.: Business-Business Administration), Katelyn McVinney (A.S.: Criminal Justice), Parker Page (A.A.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Social Sciences), John Pounds (A.A.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Social Sciences), Robert Rasey (A.S.: Fine Arts: Music), Allison Robinson (A.S.: Human Services), Derek Scott (A.S.: Individual Studies), Kailyn Vanderhoef (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Early Childhood Education - High Honors), Javyn Welka (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Mathematics and Sciences).
• Perrysburg: Chase Cooper (A.A.S.: Mechanical Technology - High Honors), Beth Stang (A.A.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Language, Literature, and Writing - High Honors).
• Portville: Leah Weimer (A.S.: Criminal Justice - Honors).
• Randolph: Aunalee Godfrey (A.S.: Fine Arts: Studio Arts - High Honors), Aaron Grover (A.A.S.: Individual Studies - Honors), Rebecca Jozwiak (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Early Childhood Education - High Honors), Vincent Sluga (Certificate: Welding Technology).
• Salamanca: Mason Bosley (A.S.: Physical Education Studies - Honors), Maeghan Collins (A.S.: Individual Studies - Highest Honors), Emily Koniak (A.A.S.: Health Information Technology - High Honors), Andrea Lounsbury (A.S.: Human Services), Summer Wilson (A.S.: Individual Studies - High Honors).
• South Dayton: Danielle Bennett (A.A.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Social Sciences - High Honors).
• Wellsville: Kirsten Budinger (A.S.: Human Services - Honors), Joshua Winans (A.S.: Computer Science - High Honors).