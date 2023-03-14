JCC Logo

JAMESTOWN — Officials announced the 122 students who were awarded degrees or certificates from the Jamestown and Cattaraugus County campuses of SUNY Jamestown Community College in December.

Seven students earned highest honors (4.0 GPA), 51 earned high honors (3.50-3.99 GPA), and 14 earned honors (3.25-3.49 GPA). Graduates included:

Trending Food Videos

 

Local & Social