ALFRED — Alfred State College welcomed John B. King Jr., chancellor of the State University of New York, to campus this past week. King, who is visiting all 64 SUNY campuses, met with faculty, staff and students.
The chancellor said he was struck by the emphasis on the development of career skills, diversity of students, campus beauty and positive energy among Alfred State Pioneers.
“As I talk with students and faculty members, I always want to know what makes the campus special,” King said. “I have already heard from students about the small class size and their sense of community here at Alfred. Students love the beauty of this space and have talked about the great hands-on learning experiences they get in engineering for example and in computer science."
Alfred State's president, Dr. Steven Mauro, hosted King in both Alfred and Wellsville. King was able to interact with faculty, staff and students at both campuses. Earlier on his SUNY tour, King also visited Alfred State labs at Northland Workforce Development Center in Buffalo.
A highlight of his Alfred State visit was a lunch meeting with students who invited the most influential faculty or staff member during their time at Alfred State.
Mauro was appreciative that King was able to see Pioneers in action.
“It was great that the chancellor was able to visit us today," he said. "It was wonderful that he was able to really talk to our students, our faculty, and staff and just ask them about what their world looks like.”
Alfred State was the 50th campus that King visited during his tour.
“I think it is important to get a sense of what the strengths and assets are of each of our 64 campuses," he said. "To hear directly from faculty [and] from students what we could be doing better at SUNY to support all our campuses. I have learned a ton and look forward to doing a State of the University speech at the end [of the 64-campus tour], reflecting on the things I have learned along the way.”
Mauro, King, and the rest of the visiting party toured the Student Leadership Center, visited the nursing labs in the Physical and Health Sciences Building, interacted with engineering students in the Engineering Building, and toured through autobody, truck and diesel, electrical, and welding labs on the Wellsville campus.
Alfred State features more than 200 hands-on labs for applied learning.
“It was wonderful to be able to hear ideas and share stories,” Mauro at the conclusion of the visit. “I am always a big fan of [the saying that] seeing is believing. When you can see [what goes on here] you know what makes Alfred State so great.”