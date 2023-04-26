ALFRED — John B. King Jr., chancellor of the State University of New York, will visit Alfred today as part of his tour of all 64 SUNY campuses.
“It is exciting to have Dr. King visit campus to meet with students, faculty and staff on both our Alfred and Wellsville campuses,” Alfred State President Dr. Steven Mauro said. “He has been traveling around the state visiting all the SUNY campuses. Given that there is nowhere else in the U.S. with a higher concentration of students per resident, it is clear that SUNY’s mission to provide education across New York is especially true in Alfred.”
In February, a Washington Post article declared Alfred the No. 1 Ultimate College Town in the nation. This student-centered community is the only place in America with an overwhelming 85% of the local population made up of students from SUNY Alfred State College and private Alfred University.
King was named the 15th chancellor of SUNY in December and started his role in January. He has championed expanding access to high-quality, affordable education in recognition of the transformative power it holds for students from all walks of life.
King will be greeted by Mauro, College Council Chair Patricia Fogarty, Faculty Senate Chair Dr. Joseph Petrick and Student Senate Chair Soumya Konar. He will then interact with the Alfred State community while visiting the School of Arts and Sciences, the School of Architecture, Management & Engineering Technology, Student Leadership Center and Orvis Activities Center.
After lunch with students, faculty and staff, King will take the short trip to the Wellsville campus where he will be introduced to faculty and students in the School of Applied Technology.