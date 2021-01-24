ALBANY (TNS) — The State University of New York will be reopening its campuses for the spring semester Feb. 1.
SUNY officials announced Sunday that in-person classes will resume for students next Monday. To further prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campuses, Chancellor Jim Malatras announced students, faculty and staff who regularly come to campus will be required to test for COVID-19 on a weekly basis now.
Students have not been in person on many campuses since before Thanksgiving.
Ahead of the first day of classes, students are being moved to campus housing for COVID testing and quarantining. Students also will not have a spring break this semester.
”As our campuses are beginning their spring semesters, we are both excited for our students, and also aware of the challenges that still lie ahead because of COVID,” Malatras said in a press release. “That is why we have developed comprehensive reopening plans to put the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff first. And, it is the reason we have already increased the frequency of testing on our campuses, and why we will continue to adapt to the ever-changing circumstances, like new strains and higher levels of cases.”