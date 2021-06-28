Summer Woods Walk with Allegany Master Gardener on Saturday
BELMONT — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County’s Horticulture Program welcomes you to join us for an educational outdoor walk through the woods, led by Allegany County Master Gardener, Dave Chamberlain.
The program will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the back Genesee Valley Central School passed the soccer fields. When turning into Genesee Valley CSD, stay to the left passed the bus garage.
Take this opportunity to learn about some of the native tree species in Allegany County by a local Master Gardener, engaging in conversation, covering topics that may be new to you, along with sharing core tips to identifying trees and more. There will be plenty of opportunities for questions during the event.
Pre-registration is required and there is a $10 fee for the program. In case of rain or poor weather, the event will be postponed to a later time. Please contact Jeremy Baier, Allegany County Cooperative Extension at 585-268-7644 ext. 14, or by email jtb273@cornell.edu for details to attend.
This program is one of many offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County (CCE-Allegany). The association is part of the national cooperative extension system, an educational partnership between County, State, and Federal governments. As New York’s land grant university Cornell administers the system in this state. For more information, call 525-268-7644 or visit our website at www.cce.cornell.edu/allegany. Cornell University Cooperative Extension provides equal program and employment opportunities.