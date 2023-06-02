FRIENDSHIP — A new public Bible study on the Book of Acts is being offered weekly in Friendship.
The Carter House Community Ministry Center is providing a free opportunity for area residents to examine the fifth book of the Bible, the Acts of the Apostles, from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays at 37 E. Main St.
Individuals can bring their own Bibles or one will be provided. Childcare is available if requested in advance.
Acts provides insight into the founding of the Christian Church and its spread in the Roman Empire. The Carter House is a ministry initiative of the United Church of Friendship to help serve individuals and families of all ages throughout the area.
For more information email grammakirch@gmail.com, go www.facebook.com/UnitedinFriendship or call (585) 973-7951.