OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation will open its scholarship application process to area students Feb. 1.
Students can apply using the online scholarship portal. Students can complete one common scholarship application to become eligible for awards from some 65 scholarship funds.
In 2020, 104 area students received 143 awards, totaling over $155,000, an increase of some $50,000 from 2019.
“As we all know, 2020 was a year full of challenges, but I am proud of how the scholarship process at CRCF was able to adapt despite school closures and changes to remote learning,” said Karen Niemic Buchheit, CRCF executive director.
“Scholarships remain integral to enable the many hardworking and talented students in our area to purse their dreams,” she said. “The CRCF Scholarship program has continued to grow over the years, and we look forward to another successful scholarship season this year.”
Scholarships are available to students throughout the region — including, depending on the criteria of each fund, Cattaraugus, Allegany and McKean (Pa.) counties — for a multitude of interests and career/educational goals.
Awards are available to students at specific high schools, students with different majors, students with different career goals and more.
New awards include:
• Robert E. Hull VMD Memorial Scholarship, with first preference for minority or female Olean High School students.
• Nelson M. Beard Memorial Scholarship for graduating Salamanca High School students
• Tim Bushnell Memorial Scholarship for graduating Olean High and Portville Central School graduates
• Ginger D. Schroder Legislative Scholarship for a graduating high school student residing in Cattaraugus County Legislative District 3 who will pursue a trade degree or two- or four-year college degree.
• Kathy Jowsey Spirit Memorial Scholarship for graduating Ten Broeck Academy/Franklinville Central School graduating students who have worked hard academically and embody school spirit.
Applicants will apply entirely online and submit supporting documentation such as transcripts and recommendations from chosen references using the online portal.
Applications must be completed and submitted by April 1.
Students and parents may contact CRCF Database and Donor Services Manager at taylor@cattfoundation.org or 301-2723.
Anyone interested in establishing a new scholarship fund may contact the foundation for more information.