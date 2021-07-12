Student architect licensing advisor appointed at Alfred State

ALFRED — Alfred State's Department of Architecture and Design helps make information on how to become a registered, practicing architect widely accessible to students by appointing an architecture student to the position of student architect licensing advisor.
The newest student who will be taking on this role is Kaitlin Girard, an architecture major and global studies and psychology minor from Ontario.
Girard will join Professor William C. Dean, the department’s faculty architect licensing advisor, in providing information and guidance on experience and registration to the department’s 200 architecture students. Upon successful completion of the degree, graduates may begin an internship and the other professional steps leading to licensure as a registered, practicing architect.
“Kaitlin has been working in an office since her first year at Alfred State, and most likely has more architectural experience than anyone at her level in the program," Dean said. "She approached this new role with great enthusiasm and has already made a presentation to the AIAS chapter. I think she will do an exceptional job going forward.”
Architect licensing advisors are responsible for disseminating up-to-date information on the Architectural Experience Program (AXP) to students and faculty at their school. The AXP is administered by the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB), and is required for becoming an architect in New York state.
Like the AXP state advisors, these volunteers are informed on AXP by the National Chapter of the AIA on a daily basis, and also communicate with the AIA, NCARB, and with each other regularly. These individuals are also considered trusted sources of information on AXP and are funded to attend the annual Architect Licensing Advisor’s Conference.