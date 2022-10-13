ALFRED — Student and faculty success will be showcased as guests take the “Pioneer Walk” following the Inauguration of Dr. Steven Mauro, PhD on Oct. 20. Alfred State’s campus will come alive with examples of work done by students.
Students and faculty from each of the three schools, the School of Applied Technology, the School of Arts and Sciences and the School of Architecture, Management and Engineering Technology, have prepared displays that will show the wide variety of curriculums and skills taught at the college.
Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs and Economic Development Dr. Craig Clark is excited for the college community and guests to see the work of students and faculty. “Each of the three schools will be highlighted and the walk will highlight the wide variety of hands-on education that we offer. Visitors will see and get to interact with the equipment and animals used to learn, view various student projects, and sample delectable culinary treats to name just a few. It will be a unique experience for all.”
Alfred State offers 80 majors and students learn the skills needed with tools and software just like the pros. Every major includes applied learning and there are over 200 labs and hands-on opportunities. 98% of ASC graduates land jobs or continue education. Students are career ready and ready to launch careers.
The “Pioneer Walk” follows a path from Orvis Activities Center where the ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. and leads to the public reception at Student Leadership Center.