Margaret Shepard

Margaret Shepard of Hornell works in an electrical engineering laboratory.

 Photo provided

ALFRED — Student and faculty success will be showcased as guests take the “Pioneer Walk” following the Inauguration of Dr. Steven Mauro, PhD on Oct. 20. Alfred State’s campus will come alive with examples of work done by students.

Students and faculty from each of the three schools, the School of Applied Technology, the School of Arts and Sciences and the School of Architecture, Management and Engineering Technology, have prepared displays that will show the wide variety of curriculums and skills taught at the college.

