FRIENDSHIP — Friendship Central School has named Caitlin Renee Stewart as valedictorian and Aaliyah Marie Harmon as salutatorian for the Class of 2021.
Caitlin earned the highest honor by achieving a cumulative average of 100.017%. She is the daughter of Richard and Cristin Stewart, and will be receiving an advanced regents diploma with honors.
Caitlin has been a member of the National Honor Society for her sophomore, junior, and senior years and has earned high honor roll all four years. She has been actively involved in class government as the president throughout her freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior years.
Caitlin has participated in choir through all four years of high school. She played soccer and softball for four years, and was a cheerleader her junior year. Caitlin has been an active member of the 4-H Club during her high school years, as well as working at the Friendship Food Booth at the Allegany County Fair for her freshman and sophomore years.
Caitlin has been accepted at and plans to attend Alfred University, and will pursue a degree in biology and chemistry.
Aaliyah has achieved a cumulative average of 98.039%. She is the daughter of Darrin and Regina Harmon, and will be receiving an advanced regents diploma with honors.
Aaliyah has been a member of the National Honor Society for her sophomore, junior, and senior years and has earned high honor roll all four years. She played soccer all four years; basketball during her freshman, junior, and senior years; cheerleading during her sophomore year; softball during her freshman year; and track during her sophomore, junior, and senior years.
Aaliyah was the co-treasurer for the senior class as well as having worked at the Friendship Food Booth at the Allegany County Fair for her freshman and sophomore years. In addition to her school activities, Aaliyah has been actively involved in her church and has volunteered to help with the food bank as well as other outreach programs.
Aaliyah has been accepted at and plans to attend Roberts Wesleyan College, where she will be pursuing a degree in English as a second language.