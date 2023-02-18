Alyssa Bump

Alyssa M. Bump with SUNY Fredonia President Stephen H. Kolison Jr.

Alyssa M. Bump of Cuba has been selected to receive the 2023 Lanford Presidential Prize from the Oscar and Esther Lanford Endowment of the Fredonia College Foundation.

The award recognizes a member of the SUNY Fredonia graduating class who has exhibited balanced achievement and exemplifies Fredonia ideals and will be presented to Bump at commencement on May 20.

