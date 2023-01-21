More than 40 Alfred State College faculty and staff members attended CPR/AED classes offered on campus to honor the heroic work of Buffalo Bills athletic trainer Denny Kellington.
Just a couple weeks ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle during the Bills game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Kellington along with other medical professionals worked quickly to save Hamlin’s life by performing CPR and using an AED.
University Police Officer Jeremy Boorman was one of the instructors of the class.
“CPR is the first step to saving someone’s life,” he says. “The quicker we can get to someone to save them the better chance of survival they have. As an UP officer, we are certified every other year and we train yearly in these skills. There is a good need for training like this right now. It makes me feel good that I can teach people and help people prepare themselves for the future.”
Admission Counselor Doug Tay jumped at the chance to be part of the class.
“After watching what happened with Damar it hits closer to home when you see it on TV, and it is someone you follow and know,” he says. “Just to have this skill set is important. If anything does ever happen, you are prepared and able to help as best as you can.”
Director of Human Resources Maria Bordeaux says she wants to be able to help people in her family or people she is around if something were to happen.
“It is a really great thing that Alfred State cares about our people,” she says. “If something happens to them at work or even in their own homes, we want to give them the opportunity to save someone else.”
Classes were offered on both the Alfred campus and the Wellsville campus during Professional Development Week. Administrators plan to host more training sessions throughout the semester for faculty, staff and students.
The class was sponsored and funded by the Office of the Vice President of Student Affairs and University Police.