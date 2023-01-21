Alfred State CPR class

Alfred State Admissions Counselor Doug Tay (center) practice CPR compressions during a training session. Forty Alfred State employees attended the CPR/AED class held during the college Professional Development Week.

 Photo provided

More than 40 Alfred State College faculty and staff members attended CPR/AED classes offered on campus to honor the heroic work of Buffalo Bills athletic trainer Denny Kellington.

Just a couple weeks ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle during the Bills game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Kellington along with other medical professionals worked quickly to save Hamlin’s life by performing CPR and using an AED.

