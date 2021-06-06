WEST CLARKSVILLE — The New York State Police reported Sunday that they are investigating a death in Allegany County.
According to a statement issued Sunday, troopers stationed at the Amity barracks and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) are investigating a death reported early Sunday morning on Jordan Hill Road in the town of Clarksville.
Officials state that there is an active investigation and BCI will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
Calls from the Times Herald to Trooper James O’Callaghan, Troop A public information officer, went unanswered Sunday.
No further information was available.