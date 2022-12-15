FRIENDSHIP — A teenager is facing a felony charge following Wednesday's reported bomb threat that caused the evacuation of Friendship Central School.

Amity-based state police reported Thursday that a 15-year-old child, whose name was withheld under state law, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in connection to the case.

 

