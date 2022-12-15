FRIENDSHIP — A teenager is facing a felony charge following Wednesday's reported bomb threat that caused the evacuation of Friendship Central School.
Amity-based state police reported Thursday that a 15-year-old child, whose name was withheld under state law, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in connection to the case.
Troopers reported they were called to the scene at 8:15 a.m. for the investigation.
In a pair of statements issued Wednesday morning, school officials reported a student was accused of making a bomb threat comment, leading to a general evacuation of the school and the cancelation of afterschool activities. Upon a search by troopers and the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, officials were given the all clear and were notified no explosive device was found.
Classes and activities were expected to resume as normal on Thursday. However, the sixth- through 12th-grade winter concert scheduled for Thursday was canceled due to inclement weather and rescheduled for Dec. 20.