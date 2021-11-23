Area unemployment rates remained low in October, the state Department of Labor reported, either staying flat or dropping further.
Cattaraugus County’s unemployment rate stayed the same between September and October at 4.3%. The unemployment rate in October 2020 was 5.6%, while the rate in October 2019 was 4.1%. None of the rates are adjusted for seasonal fluctuations, state officials reported.
The labor force grew by about 500 workers in October, with 32,700 reported. The labor force remains lower than in previous Octobers, with 32,900 reported in October 2020 and 33,600 in October 2019.
The number of employed workers slipped by about 500 to 31,300 in October, compared to 31,000 in October 2020 and 31,200 in October 2019. The number of unemployed remained roughly the same in October at 1,400. By comparison, October 2020 saw around 1,800 unemployed and October 2019 saw about 1,400.
Allegany County saw its second-lowest unemployment rate in more than 30 years in October. The unemployment rate in Allegany County dropped by 0.3 points in October, with a rate or 4% reported. The rate is the lowest since October 2006, when a rate of 3.8% was reported. That month, tied with October 2000, is the lowest rate recorded since the current tabulations were implemented in 1990.
The county’s labor force contracted by about 100 to 19,600 in October. That figure is still higher than the 19,100 reported in October 2020 and 19,500 reported in October 2019. The number of employed workers went down a similar amount to 18,800. By comparison, 18,100 employed workers were reported in October 2020 and 18,600 in October 2019. The number reported for 2021 was the highest in the month of October since 2016.
The county’s unemployed remained steady from September to October at around 800 people.
Western New York saw its unemployment rate drop slightly to 4.6% in October. The rate in October 2020 was 6.3%, while the rate in October 2019 was 3.8%. The labor force size dropped about 5,900 in October as the number of employed workers dropped around 5,400 and the number of unemployed decreased about 400 to 29,400.
The statewide unemployment rate dropped about 3/10ths of a point to 6% in OCtober, compared to 8.3% in October 2020 and 3.6% in October 2019. Before COVID-19, the last time the unemployment rate for October was higher than in 2021 was in 2013 -- at 7.5%. The state’s labor force grew by about 12,100 to 9.26 million in October, while the employed workforce grew about 38,100 to 8.71 million and the unemployed decreased by about 26,100 to 551,900.
The highest unemployment rate in the state was in Bronx County, at 11.7% — the only double-digit rate in the state. Outside of New York City, the highest unemployment rate was 5% in Montgomery County. The lowest rate in the state was 3.1% in Yates County. Across the state, 24 counties saw unemployment rates below 4%, and another 31 counties reported rates between 4% and 5%.
Nationwide, the unemployment rate dipped by 0.2% to 4.6% in October. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported California and Nevada led the nation in unemployment at 7.3%. Nebraska saw the lowest unemployment rate at 1.9%. Five states — Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Utah and West Virginia — saw their lowest rates since modern records began in 1976.