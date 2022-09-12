CUBA — The Alzheimer’s Association, Western New York Chapter, is inviting Allegany and Cattaraugus County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct.

The event, to be held at Chamberlain Park, will have registration begin at 10 a.m., with the Walk commencing at 11 a.m.

