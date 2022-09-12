CUBA — The Alzheimer’s Association, Western New York Chapter, is inviting Allegany and Cattaraugus County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct.
The event, to be held at Chamberlain Park, will have registration begin at 10 a.m., with the Walk commencing at 11 a.m.
On Walk day, participants come together to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s and raise funds that ensure the programs and services provided by the Alzheimer’s Association are free to all who need them. In addition, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, with the colors of the Promise Garden flowers representing people’s connection to Alzheimer’s – their personal reasons to end the disease.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a family-friendly event that includes music, a children’s area, raffles and food. Jessica Kramer, co-chair of the Southern Tier Walk to End Alzheimer’s planning committee, shares, “As a social worker in a long-term care facility, I see firsthand how debilitating Alzheimer’s can be. I hope everyone walks with us through the beautiful village of Cuba to support an end to this disease.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In New York alone, there are more than 410,000 people living with the disease and 580,000 caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org or call (800) 272-3900.