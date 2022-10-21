CUBA — Visit the Cuba Library on Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. as Doug Yeomans performs Songs and Life on the Erie Canal.
This program presents listeners with the music and cultures that came together during the building and use of the Erie Canal along with commentary and stories to help people of today relate to the challenges and dynamics of early 1800’s America. By making comparisons to today’s world, you are invited to critically think of the parallels of yesterday’s decisions with today’s challenges that will move our world forward. This program is free and open to patrons of all ages.