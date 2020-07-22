BELMONT — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County’s Agriculture Program will present a Zoom program for small-scale poultry producers 1 to 4 p.m. Monday.
The program will cover the processing of birds and demonstrate proper techniques for dressing poultry, along with reviewing requirements for selling poultry under the 1,000-bird exemption in New York state.
There is a $25 fee per farm, pre-registration is required and space is limited to allow for interaction and engagement of students. To pre-register, contact Lynn Bliven (585) 268 7644 ext. 18 or email lao3@cornell.edu.