BELMONT — Sisters Janet and Phyllis Burger were always very close, despite an 11-year age gap. So it was not surprising that Janet would eventually follow Phyllis into a nursing career.
A new scholarship fund established with the Allegany County Area Foundation, the Janet Burger Appier/Phyllis Burger Wilson Memorial Scholarship, honors these Andover sisters and nurses for their outstanding careers and supports aspiring nurses.
Both sisters attended St. James Mercy School of Nursing, where they appreciated the on-site living and practical approach the school employed. Phyllis lived and raised her family in the Andover area while working as a nurse and nurse manager at several area hospitals and nursing homes. She died in 2012.
Janet, who passed away last year, married James Appier (also an Andover native) and ultimately ended up residing in the Corning-Elmira area where she was employed in various long term positions and earned her Nurse Practitioner’s credential. She was licensed in both New York and Pennsylvania; and taught clinical studies at Elmira College for a couple years.
This scholarship honors the memory and professionalism of these sisters, with priority for Andover Central School seniors and graduates pursuing study in nursing or in other health related fields. Aspiring nurses from other county schools may also benefit.
A similar fund has also been established in Janet’s name with the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes in Horseheads, NY for students in that area that are going to be attending nursing programs in that area. For more information, contact CFECFL at 607-739-3900 or cmm@communityfund.org
Allegany County students can apply through the regular ACAF online application process (accessible through the ACAF website), which will open in November.
To contribute to this scholarship, or another ACAF fund, or to learn how to establish a grant or scholarship, please contact Bruce Campbell at director@acafny.org or (585) 296-5616