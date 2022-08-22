BELMONT — Sisters Janet and Phyllis Burger were always very close, despite an 11-year age gap. So it was not surprising that Janet would eventually follow Phyllis into a nursing career.

A new scholarship fund established with the Allegany County Area Foundation, the Janet Burger Appier/Phyllis Burger Wilson Memorial Scholarship, honors these Andover sisters and nurses for their outstanding careers and supports aspiring nurses.

 

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social