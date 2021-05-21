ST. BONAVENTURE — Several area students were recognized for academic excellence in events leading up to commencement at St. Bonaventure University.

General Excellence Award for a Transfer Student     Winner: LaDonna M. Freundschuh, Great Valley         Honorable Mention: Dianne Pfeiffer, Olean

The Al Nothem Student Teaching Award in Elementary Education                                                                 Winner: LaDonna M. Freundschuh, Great Valley

The Al Nothem Student Teaching Award in Physical Education                                                                  Winner: Jennifer Landlow, Franklinville

The Al Nothem Student Teaching Award in Adolescence Education                                                                 Winner: Mason W. Kelley, Fillmore.                            Honorable Mention: Brionna Howard, Franklinville

The Sister Margaret Flynn, O.S.F. Award                 Winner: LaDonna M. Freundschuh                            Honorable Mention: Hadley D. Ferris, Bolivar

The Sister Mary Anthony Brown Philosophy Award         Winner: Grace J. Wroblewski, Olean

The John M. Orland Philosophy Pre-Law Award         Honorable Mention: Grace J. Wroblewski

The Father Roderick Wheeler Award                      Winner: Brionna Howard

The Choral Music Award                                          Winner: Quinn O’Rourke, Ellicottville

The Biology Award                                                Honorable Mention: Paul B. Boyd, St. Bonaventure

The Mathematics Award                                           Winner: Hannah M. Schifley, Allegany

The Computer Science Achievement Award            Winner: Connor W. Meyers, Olean

The Cybersecurity Achievement Award                   Winner: William E. Odom, Allegany

The Outstanding Transfer Student in Accounting    Winner: Victoria F. Certo, Olean

The Austin Finan Award in Finance                         Winner: Maciej Danilewski, St. Bonaventure             Honorable Mention: Bayly Gobien, Hinsdale

The Award for Overall Excellence in Management Winner: Anna M. Giglio, Gowanda                            Honorable Mention: Jessica A. Munson, Olean

The Tapestry Diversity Award                                 Winner: Hannah E. Legacy, Friendship

The Excellence in Public Health Award                 Honorable Mention: Brandon J. Bailey, Wellsville

The Excellence in Health Science Award                Winner: Alyssa L. Shelander, Eldred, Pa.

The Eleanor and Joseph English Graduate Award in Education                                                                 Winner: Maya C. Booman-Amico, Alfred Station

Outstanding Academic Achievement Award for Excellence in the Graduate Inclusive Special Education Curriculum                                                                Winner: Maya C. Booman-Amico

The Al Nothem Student Teaching Award in Adolescence Education                                                                 Winner: Alexis M. Lombardo, Friendship                   Honorable Mention: Chris Chapman, Olean

The Master of Business Administration General Excellence Award                                                     Winner: Connor P. Nolan, Scio

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...