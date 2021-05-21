ST. BONAVENTURE — Several area students were recognized for academic excellence in events leading up to commencement at St. Bonaventure University.
General Excellence Award for a Transfer Student Winner: LaDonna M. Freundschuh, Great Valley Honorable Mention: Dianne Pfeiffer, Olean
The Al Nothem Student Teaching Award in Elementary Education Winner: LaDonna M. Freundschuh, Great Valley
The Al Nothem Student Teaching Award in Physical Education Winner: Jennifer Landlow, Franklinville
The Al Nothem Student Teaching Award in Adolescence Education Winner: Mason W. Kelley, Fillmore. Honorable Mention: Brionna Howard, Franklinville
The Sister Margaret Flynn, O.S.F. Award Winner: LaDonna M. Freundschuh Honorable Mention: Hadley D. Ferris, Bolivar
The Sister Mary Anthony Brown Philosophy Award Winner: Grace J. Wroblewski, Olean
The John M. Orland Philosophy Pre-Law Award Honorable Mention: Grace J. Wroblewski
The Father Roderick Wheeler Award Winner: Brionna Howard
The Choral Music Award Winner: Quinn O’Rourke, Ellicottville
The Biology Award Honorable Mention: Paul B. Boyd, St. Bonaventure
The Mathematics Award Winner: Hannah M. Schifley, Allegany
The Computer Science Achievement Award Winner: Connor W. Meyers, Olean
The Cybersecurity Achievement Award Winner: William E. Odom, Allegany
The Outstanding Transfer Student in Accounting Winner: Victoria F. Certo, Olean
The Austin Finan Award in Finance Winner: Maciej Danilewski, St. Bonaventure Honorable Mention: Bayly Gobien, Hinsdale
The Award for Overall Excellence in Management Winner: Anna M. Giglio, Gowanda Honorable Mention: Jessica A. Munson, Olean
The Tapestry Diversity Award Winner: Hannah E. Legacy, Friendship
The Excellence in Public Health Award Honorable Mention: Brandon J. Bailey, Wellsville
The Excellence in Health Science Award Winner: Alyssa L. Shelander, Eldred, Pa.
The Eleanor and Joseph English Graduate Award in Education Winner: Maya C. Booman-Amico, Alfred Station
Outstanding Academic Achievement Award for Excellence in the Graduate Inclusive Special Education Curriculum Winner: Maya C. Booman-Amico
The Al Nothem Student Teaching Award in Adolescence Education Winner: Alexis M. Lombardo, Friendship Honorable Mention: Chris Chapman, Olean
The Master of Business Administration General Excellence Award Winner: Connor P. Nolan, Scio