LATHAM — Several promotions of area members of the New York Army National Guard wear announced this week.
• Kane Carlson of Steamburg, assigned to the 222nd Military Police Company, was promoted to private.
• Parker Stuck of Wellsville, assigned to the 222nd MP Company, was promoted to private.
• Derek Fuerch of Richburg, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, was promoted to captain.
• Nathan Wilber of West Valley, assigned to the 105th Military Police Company, was promoted to private.
• Gavin Barteau of Belfast, assigned to the 827th Engineer Company, was promoted to specialist.
• Joseph Hober of Belfast, assigned to the 152nd Engineer Company, was promoted to sergeant.
• Michael Materna of Hinsdale, assigned to the 152nd Engineer Company, was promoted to corporal.