LATHAM — Several promotions of area members of the New York Army National Guard wear announced this week.

• Kane Carlson of Steamburg, assigned to the 222nd Military Police Company, was promoted to private.

• Parker Stuck of Wellsville, assigned to the 222nd MP Company, was promoted to private.

• Derek Fuerch of Richburg, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team,  was promoted to captain.

• Nathan Wilber of West Valley, assigned to the 105th Military Police Company, was promoted to private.

• Gavin Barteau of Belfast, assigned to the 827th Engineer Company, was promoted to specialist.

• Joseph Hober of Belfast, assigned to the 152nd Engineer Company, was promoted to sergeant.

• Michael Materna of Hinsdale, assigned to the 152nd Engineer Company, was promoted to corporal.

