WELLSVILLE — Tim Scott, an 38-year veteran of the meat-cutting business, has been named meat department manager at Giant Food Mart in Wellsville.
Scott joined Food Mart in November 2019 after the closure of Maier’s Market in Andover, where he was previously employed for 18 years.
"Tim provides great customer service to all of our shoppers," said Phil Williams, store manager. "He prides himself on the variety of the products and the quality of freshness we are able to offer."
Williams said Scott can help shoppers on what type of cut to use for certain recipes and he welcomes special orders.
In his time away from work, Scott enjoys spending time with his wife, Linda, his children and his grandchildren. Tim’s hobbies include hunting, fishing and golfing.