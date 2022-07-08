SCIO — The Scio Town Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at the Scio Memorial Library on Wednesday, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
On the agenda will be preliminary planning for commemorating the 200th anniversary of the town’s founding in 1823. All residents are welcome to attend, as well as representatives of the community’s school, churches, service organizations, clubs and businesses.
The meeting will follow the library’s mid-week music presentation which, will feature Dave Mason, popular guitarist and vocalist. His repertoire includes country, bluegrass, patriotic and classic numbers.
The concert will be held around the library park gazebo on Main Street if the weather is favorable, and inside the library if otherwise, and will begin at 6:15 p.m. All are welcome at this free, bring-a-chair event.