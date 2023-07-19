Scio school board to meet Aug. 9
SCIO — The Scio Centro School Board of Education will meet in open session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the elementary auditorium.
The public is welcome to attend.
Updated: July 20, 2023 @ 3:06 am
