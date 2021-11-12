SALAMANCA — Students in the Salamanca City Central School District will continue learning from home through Tuesday, district officials announced Friday.
Since Monday, students have been staying home for their lessons after a severe spike in positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines needed for students and staff alike.
“The impact on staffing due to quarantine orders and positive diagnoses remains high and still presents concerns about our ability to open and transport students safely per our re-opening plan,” explained Superintendent Robert Breidenstein.
Originally expecting to return to the school buildings Friday, district officials decided late Tuesday to extend the at-home period through the weekend.
As high numbers of new COVID cases continued Wednesday and Thursday, that remote learning plan is extended again due to staffing shortages. In Cattaraugus County there were 103 new cases on Wednesday and 75 on Thursday, county officials reported. The southwest quadrant of the county — where the district is located — had 41 new cases since Tuesday.
“The increased positive designations and quarantined numbers are starting to impact our ability to operate safely and effectively, whether it’s from a transportation or food service or instructional capacity, the numbers do tell a story that we’re in a bubble right now,” Breidenstein said Nov. 5 when the district first went remote. “We’re hoping a few days of separation will get our numbers back down to where they were the first few weeks of the school year.”
Breidenstein said the district will continue to provide food service support and transportation for BOCES CTE, Big Picture and special education out-of-district programs.
Meanwhile, on Monday and Tuesday, the district will have after-school tutoring and limited after-school activities, Breidenstein said, but transportation will not be provided for them.
A decision on re-opening on Wednesday will occur Monday morning, Breidenstein said.
Two locations in the Salamanca community will be holding vaccine clinics on Thursday. The Seneca Allegany Casino will administer first dose and booster shots of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson starting at 10 a.m. The Salamanca school district will administer first dose shots of Pfizer for ages 5-11 at 4 p.m.
At Portville Central School, district officials on Wednesday decided to also make Friday a remote learning day. Extracurricular activities would continue to occur as scheduled.
District officials also decided to make Nov. 22 and 23 remote learning days to extend the time out of the building at Thanksgiving break for a full week. Faculty and staff will report in person all three of these remote learning days.
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, the Bolivar-Richburg Central School District moved to a virtual learning model Wednesday that would continue through Nov. 29.
Meal pickups will be held at the junior-senior high school on Monday. Registration information is available on the school’s website, www.brcs.wnyric.org. Winter sports practices are still expected to begin after school hours next week, officials said.
At Alfred-Almond Central School, district officials also decided on Wednesday to move to virtual learning on Friday. The district planned to resume in-person learning Monday as of Friday. This adjustment was made to provide the district an opportunity to deep-clean all areas in the school building and school buses.