BELMONT — Ardent Solutions Inc. and the Allegany County Suicide Prevention Coalition are presenting a safeTALK training to prepare participants to identify individuals who might be at risk and connect them with suicide first aid resources.
The organizations will host a safeTALK training 1 to 4 p.m. March 14 at the Belmont BOCES Center, 5536 County Road 48.
SafeTALK is a free, three-hour training that is open to both professionals and community members. Anyone 15 or older, regardless of prior experience, can attend and three contact hours are available for social workers and LMHCs.
Organizers recognized that reaching out to try and help a family member, friend, neighbor, or stranger who may be having thoughts of suicide is hard. By taking safeTALK, participants will be equipped to move beyond common tendencies to miss, dismiss or avoid addressing the possibility of suicide; identify people who have thoughts of suicide; and take action to connect a person with suicidal thoughts to crisis line workers, health care professionals and first responders
Registration is required by March 10 by contacting Jose Soto at (585) 610-9765. To learn about additional suicide prevention programs Ardent Solutions has to offer, visit www.ArdentNetwork.org.