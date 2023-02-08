BELMONT — Ardent Solutions Inc. and the Allegany County Suicide Prevention Coalition are presenting a safeTALK training to prepare participants to identify individuals who might be at risk and connect them with suicide first aid resources.

The organizations will host a safeTALK training 1 to 4 p.m. March 14 at the Belmont BOCES Center, 5536 County Road 48.

 

