RUSHFORD — Rushford Baptist Church will host the premiere performance of a sacred piano concert, Benedictus in Musica, by Dr. William John Newbrough, at 7 p.m. May 17 at the church, 9016 Main St.
Newbrough is a professor of piano and director of piano studies at Houghton University. He has earned the Artist Diploma, Doctor of Musical Arts degree, and Master of Music degree from Peabody Conservatory of Music/Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore; and a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors from the University of California at Berkeley.
Newbrough is an internationally acclaimed pianist, whose primary purpose is to glorify God.
The concert will feature rare classical piano masterpieces featuring sacred themes and inspirations by composers such as Bach, Haydn, Liszt, and many others.