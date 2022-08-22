RUSHFORD — Rushford Baptist Church will host a sacred piano concert by Dr. William John Newbrough at 7 p.m. Sept. 4.
Updated: August 22, 2022 @ 8:06 pm
RUSHFORD — Rushford Baptist Church will host a sacred piano concert by Dr. William John Newbrough at 7 p.m. Sept. 4.
There is no charge for admission to the concert, at 9016 Main St.
Newbrough is professor of piano and director of piano studies at Houghton University. He has earned the Artist Diploma, Doctor of Musical Arts degree, and Master of Music degree from Peabody Conservatory of Music/Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, and a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors from the University of California at Berkeley.
A veteran performer, Newbrough has won many international and national piano competitions and performed in numerous solo, chamber music, and concerto engagements in the United States, Canada, Mexico, England, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Russia, South Korea, and Australia. Highlight venues have included Carnegie Hall, the Sydney Opera House, the French embassy in Washington, D.C., the Van Cliburn Piano Institute, the Dame Myra Hess Series in Chicago, the Chopin Foundation in San Francisco, and Artist Series performances with the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra. Newbrough was the only American of nine pianists worldwide chosen to perform at the prestigious Franz Liszt International Masterclasses and Festival in Utrecht, The Netherlands.
Newbrough has performed multiple times on the acclaimed television series “Grand Piano,” and he was features on “Great Discoveries” on the Discovery Channel. Newbrough has been a recipient of many musical awards. Some of the churches at which he has played include the Crystal Cathedral in Los Angeles, Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Fort Lauderdale, Moody Church in Chicago, First Baptist Church in Atlanta, and First Baptist Church in Anchorage.
Dr. Newbrough lives in Penfield with his wife, Julia, and three young daughters.
