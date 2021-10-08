RUSHFORD — Due to low registration numbers for the town hall meeting originally scheduled for Sept. 29 at the Rushford Fire Hall, organizers have rescheduled the event for Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Office for the Aging and Age-Friendly Allegany County has seen great success in gathering direct feedback from residents and identifying major areas of concern in each of the communities that have participated in the town hall sessions to date.
In addition to the rescheduled Rushford date, a town hall is set for today at the Andover Ambulance Bay from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All town hall meetings include a lunch provided by the Office for the Aging as well as a chance for all attendees to win a door prize. RSVP is required and can be made to the Office for the Aging at 585-268-9390 or NY Connects at 866-268-9390. Participants must be 60 years of age or older, or a caregiver of someone that is, to attend the meetings.