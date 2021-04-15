WELLSBORO, Pa. — C&N, an independent community bank, has named Thomas Rudy Jr. to lead its regions that include Bradford, Cameron, Lycoming, McKean, Potter and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania and Chemung and Steuben counties in New York.
Rudy will serve as executive vice president/region president for C&N.
With more than 32 years of experience, Rudy joined C&N in 2000. He most recently served as EVP/director of branch delivery, leading all branch locations, the marketing team and facilities management. He also continues to serve as president of C&N Financial Services Corp.
After earning his degree in finance from Penn State University, Rudy graduated from the ABA Graduate School of Banking at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He also received his Certified Employee Benefit Specialist (C.E.B.S.) designation from the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans, also at Penn's Wharton School.
Rudy also serves the community. He is a board member and treasurer of Tyoga Golf Course; board member and treasurer of GROW – Growth Resources of Wellsboro, an economic development organization for the Wellsboro area; and board member of the Lycoming County United Way. He is chairman of the Etner Foundation, president of the Wellsboro Foundation, Inc. and he previously coached Wellsboro Area Youth Soccer and Wellsboro Little League.
He and his wife, Deborah, have three adult children and they live Wellsboro.