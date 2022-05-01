Road closures for construction in Allegany County
BELMONT — A pair of road closures will affect traffic in Allegany County, county Department of Public Works officials announced.
The first closure, set for today, is along County Route 16 between County Route 2 and Route 2A. The DPW will be replacing culverts, and the road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The road will be reopened in the evenings each day.
There will not be an on-site detour to accommodate traffic; motorists are encouraged to use the posted detour.
The second closure, beginning Thursday, will be along County Route 48. The closure, beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday and continuing through May 10, will require the road to be closed about half a mile south of the County Route 20 intersection.
The county landfill will remain open per their regular schedule, and the public can access the landfill located on County Route 48 utilizing the southern approach from Route 244. There will not be an on-site detour to accommodate traffic and motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.