ROCHESTER — Rochester Institute of Technology conferred some 4,000 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2019-2020 academic year and a virtual celebration was held May 8 at rit.edu/classof2020.
The following local residents received degrees: Dylan Chase of Conewango Valley received a bachelor of science in applied mathematics; Katrina Temple of Angelica received a bachelor in fine arts in graphic design; Parker Bryant-Carty of Alfred Station received a bachelor of fine arts in photographic and imaging arts; Logan Calkins of Almond received a bachelor of science in political science; Conor Lilley of Andover received a bachelor of science in game design and development; Isaac Bodder of Randolph received a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Katie Volz of Allegany received a bachelor of science in game design and development; Peyton Kunselman of Olean received a bachelor of science in chemistry; Zachary Darrow of Limestone received a BFA in 3D digital design.