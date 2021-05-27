ROCHESTER — Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) announced this week it completed upgrades in the Allegany County towns of Clarksville, Wirt and Friendship on the company’s 7702 circuit, which delivers power to customers’ homes and businesses.
Construction took place throughout the towns and hamlet, including on Country Roads 31A and 40, Route 275 and Pleasant Valley Road. Now complete, the project will bring enhanced reliability to 765 customers, RG&E said.
The project is part of the company’s Resiliency Program, meant to harden the company’s systems to continue providing safe and reliable service to all customers. Its primary goals were to make the grid more reliable and facilitate an effective and efficient response should outages occur.
RG&E officials said they upgraded equipment on the circuit, including installing nine devices to protect the system from day-to-day impacts, such as the falling of small limbs or branches. The project also replaced seven poles that had an average age of 75 years. The new poles have a larger diameter to be more resilient to wind damage.
“This circuit in Clarksville, Wirt and Friendship is located along rural roads where most of the infrastructure is single-phase to support local power needs,” said Michelle McDonald, manager of resiliency field projects at RG&E. “The new devices that we installed are specifically designed to support this type of system. These proactive upgrades will help provide more reliable service for our customers and potentially shorten the outage duration.”
RG&E is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc.