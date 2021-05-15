The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, Ardent Solutions, Allegany County Traffic Safety Board and Allegany County’s Slow Moving Vehicle Safety Advisory Board would like to remind motorists that with warmer weather arriving, drivers need to be aware of differing vehicles on the road.
This is especially important in our rural areas, where drivers should keep an eye out for slow-moving vehicles such as farm equipment, road construction equipment and horse and buggies.
A slow-moving vehicle is described as one traveling 25 miles per hour or below and should have a Slow Moving Vehicle Emblem visibly displayed.
Motorists can stay safe by:
- Being alert for slow-moving vehicle emblems, reflectors or flashing lights.
- Slowing down when you see a slow-moving vehicle sign.
- Passing with caution.
- Being aware of possible left-si
- ded turns.
Please remember you have to follow all applicable laws when approaching or passing a slow moving vehicle.
All residents are reminded that placing a “slow moving vehicle emblem” on a stationary object such as a tree or mailbox or on a vehicle that can travel in excess of 25 mph are violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Law.
For further information about slow moving vehicles, please visit https://trafficsafety.ny.gov/slow-moving-vehicles.