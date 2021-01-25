BUFFALO — The American Red Cross typically has a tough time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter months when inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can impact donors.
This year, the pandemic adds in another challenge in keeping the blood supply strong. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this month.
As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.
Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 1-15:
CATTAURAUS COUNTY
• Ellicottville, Feb. 12, from 1 to 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
• Olean, Feb. 4, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Trinity UMC-Olean, 131 N 9th St.; Feb. 8, noon to 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St.; Feb. 10, from 1 to 6 p.m., Fairfield Inn & Suites, 3270 W. State St.; and Feb. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union St.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
• Alfred, Feb. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Jude’s Chapel, 1154 Lower College Drive, and Feb. 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Jude’s Chapel.
• Andover, Feb. 10, noon to 4 p.m., Andover Town Hall, 22 E. Greenwood St.
• Cuba, Feb. 4,, from 1 to 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 17 South St.
• Houghton, Feb. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Houghton Volunteer Fire Department, 9750 Route 19.
• Scio, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Scio Town Hall, 4335 County Road 10.
• Wellsville, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson St.