BUFFALO — In marking Red Cross Month, the American Red Cross is asking Americans to continue to address the needs of those reeling from the coronavirus pandemic as well as continued disasters across the country.
Americans experienced more billion-dollar disasters in 2020 than any other year on record, according to the Red Cross, and for many the pandemic compounded the trauma and financial strain of disasters.
“The past year has been overwhelming for many in our community, and yet through it all, people are caring for one another,” said Alan H. Turner II, regional CEO of the Red Cross in Western New York. “When help can’t wait, they provide families with the support they need during emergencies. During Red Cross Month in March, we honor this humanitarian spirit and ask you to join us by donating, giving blood, volunteering or taking a class to learn lifesaving skills.”
There are several opportunities to give blood this month:
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY• Conewango Valley, March 8, from 3 to. 7 p.m., Conewango Fire Hall, 12447 Northeast Road.
• Franklinville, Friday, from 1 to 6 p.m., Franklinville Fire Hall, 75 N. Main St.
• Olean, March 8, noon to 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St.; March 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall.
• West Valley, March 10, from 1 to 6 p.m., St John’s Catholic Church-Bingham Hall, 5381 Depot St.
ALLEGANY COUNTY• Almond, March 9,, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Town of Almond/Almond Fire Department, 1 Marvin Lane.
• Cuba, March 11, from 1 to 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 17 South St.
• Friendship, today, from 1:30 to 6 p.m., Friendship Fire Company, 6 E. Main St.
• Wellsville, March 11, noon to 4:30 p.m., American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson St.