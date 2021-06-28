The American Red Cross reports a continued blood shortage heading into the Fourth of July weekend.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O and those giving platelets, are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products.
Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).Those who donate July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat, while supplies last, while donors who come July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value).
Cattaraugus County
- Olean: July 2, noon to 5 p.m., Olean Public Library, 134 N. 2nd St.; July 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union St.; and July 12, noon to 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 109 South Barry St.
- West Valley: July 7, 1-6 p.m., St John’s Catholic Church, Bingham Hall, 5381 Depot St.
Allegany County
- Almond: July 15, 2-7 p.m., Town of Almond / Almond Fire Dept, 1 Marvin Lane.
- Belfast: July 15, 1-6 p.m., Belfast Town Hall, 9-13 Merton Ave.
- Bolivar: July 14, 3-7 p.m., Bolivar American Legion, 387 Main St.
- Cuba: July 8, 1-6 p.m., Palmer Opera House, 12 West Main St.
- Little Genesee: Today, 1-6 p.m., Faith Bible Church, Little Genesee, 8137 Main St.
- Wellsville: July 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson St.; and July 15, noon to 4:30 p.m., American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson St.