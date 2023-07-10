ALFRED – Golfers came together on a wet day to have fun and support Alfred State College by playing in the ninth annual Pioneers Drive for the Development Fund Golf Tournament.
Presented by Mach Architecture, 30 teams gathered at the Wellsville Country Club on June 16. The event raised more than $27,000 in cash and gifts in kind. Proceeds from the event will help fund student scholarships, athletics, and other needs of the college.
Alfred State Director of Development Jason Sciotti was pleased with the event.
“For the first time in nine years the event was dampened by rain, but our golfers found ways to persevere,” Sciotti said. “Some enjoyed the afternoon in the clubhouse while others played on. The relationships built on this day are amazing and that is why every year this event is highly attended and sponsored. We were excited to offer over ninety door prizes at this year’s tournament and would like to say thanks to our amazing donors and sponsors.”
The team of Otis Minnesota took home first place, Chuck Neal, Mike Obuhanich, Tom Hirsh, and Brent Rohrbacher shot a 61 to win the tournament title. Dennis Ferris, Al Plante, Brian Vandermortel, and John Ryan finished second with a 62 and the team of Brian Marlatt, John Gemmell, John Feenaughty, and Gerry Flaitz was third with a 63. The top three teams took home $500, $300, and $200.
In addition, the tournament featured many silent auction items, several skills prizes, and the day ended with a barbecue dinner inside the Wellsville Country Club.
A highlight of the day was the auctioning of a Buffalo Bills helmet signed by tight end Dawson Knox, courtesy of 2017 Alfred State Alum & Assistant Director of P.U.N.T (Pediatric Cancer Collaborative Inc.), Madison Szpaicher.
New in 2023 was the Hoop Shoot 50/50 raffle. Men’s basketball coach Jack Dignan and women’s soccer coach Anne Holmok ran the raffle.
The longest drive on hole 7 was sponsored by 1994 graduate and CEO of BuildingPoint Northeast Steve Montgomery. Montgomery and his colleague used survey laser rangefinders to measure the longest drives of the day.
The 2024 tournament is slated to return to the Wellsville Country Club on June 14.