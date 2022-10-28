President's Society dinner

President Steven Mauro, former first lady Mary Huntington, faculty and students from the Alfred State Nursing Department, and Bethesda Foundation board members, Lynn Blades, Jay Pullman, and Rob Price, gather after the President’s Society Dinner.

 Photo provided

ALFRED — The Bethesda Foundation was honored for their continued support of Alfred State College at the President’s Society Dinner. The Foundation was awarded the President’s Medallion.

The Bethesda Foundation of Hornell is a non-profit charitable organization devoted to the funding and support of health-related projects and scholarships for the Hornell community. It was created in 1986 after the Bethesda Hospital closed in 1985.

