ALFRED — The Bethesda Foundation was honored for their continued support of Alfred State College at the President’s Society Dinner. The Foundation was awarded the President’s Medallion.
The Bethesda Foundation of Hornell is a non-profit charitable organization devoted to the funding and support of health-related projects and scholarships for the Hornell community. It was created in 1986 after the Bethesda Hospital closed in 1985.
The Foundation has consecutively given to Alfred State for 29 years. They have contributed over $325,000 to nursing students through annual scholarships. In 2015, the Bethesda Foundation was instrumental to the success of the implementation our Radiologic Technology Program. The Foundation contributed $50,000 to the program to help defray the costs associated with purchasing equipment. This generous donation helped make the digital imaging lab a reality on our campus.
Alfred State President Dr. Steven Mauro presented Bethesda Foundation Executive Director Rob Price with the medallion. “On behalf of the entire campus community, we are proud to honor the Bethesda Foundation, and we are privileged to count you as a leader and loyal supporter of Alfred State College, and a close friend.”
Bethesda Foundation board members Lynn Blades and Jay Pullman joined Price in accepting the honor.
Honoring the Bethesda Foundation was part of an evening that celebrated and thanked generous donors to Alfred State. Dr. Mauro provided a college update and introduced his family to those in attendance.
Executive director of the Alfred State College Development Fund, Inc., Danielle White said, “Our generous donors and partners are truly changing the lives of our students. Our President’s Society and legacy donors have made the college a significant priority for philanthropic support to make transformative change. The Bethesda Foundation is a perfect example of this, and we are grateful for their continued support.”
The President’s Society is a dedicated group of alumni, friends, parents, faculty, staff, corporations and foundations who support the college through contributions of $1,000 or more annually, along with our Legacy donors who have named Alfred State within their planned gifts. Each fall, the college holds a recognition dinner in honor of the President’s Society & Legacy Society members.