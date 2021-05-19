SALAMANCA — A Cattaraugus County man has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.
New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations began investigating Robert E. Calkins Jr., 35, of Salamanca, in April, 2020. It was not reported how the investigation began.
Calkins Jr. was indicted May 5 for possession of an obscene sexual performance by a child, a class E felony.
Calkins Jr. was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail and New York State Police in Machias report he is expected to be arraigned later this week.
New York
State Police
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 86 at the Fay Hollow overpass. Zachary A. Watkins, 29, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:02 a.m. Monday on Route 417 East and Homestead Road. Rachelle M. Blauvelt, 20, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:02 p.m. Monday on State Highway 19 North and Delong Road. Dione R. Farley, 50, of Lockport, and Sherilyn M. Dorrance, 73, of Scio, were identified as the drivers. Three injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — Calvin L. Teeter, 23, of Bradford, Pa., was charged with first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE
— Connor E. McCullough, 20, and John R. Krohn, 26, both of Alma, were each charged at 11:50 p.m. Monday with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. They were each released with an appearance ticket.