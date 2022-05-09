Olean Police
- Thursday, 4:37 p.m., Hayllie M. Scheer, 28, of Olean, was charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked.
- Friday, 2:45 p.m., Katie M. Willis, 32, of Olean, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from Olean City Court. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 3 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident when a vehicle operated by Scot T. Weinaug, 62, of Allegany, was driving across a parking lot when it struck a vehicle operated by Lisa A. Champlin, 40, of Randolph.
- Friday, 9:53 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident when a vehicle operated by Mary C. Lewis, 25, of Olean, was entering the intersection from Wayne Street on to North Union Street when it struck a vehicle operated by Mckenzi J. Powell, 23, of Portville.
- Saturday, 7:07 a.m., Cody J. Hatch, 37, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 1:40 a.m., Paul M. LeBlanc, 37, of Olean, was charged at 2:13 a.m., with operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more with 2 priors, a class D felony; aggravated driving while intoxicated per se and driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors, and unsafe backing and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, both infractions. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 7:11 p.m., Randy Gebauer, 60, of Salamanca, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, and trespass, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 6:03 a.m., Jorge Flecha, 27, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus
County Sheriff
- SOUTH DAYTON — Devon Wilson, 28, of South Dayton, was charged at 2:15 p.m. May 1, with obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with appearance tickets.
- OLEAN — James M. Hovey, 33, of Oean, was arrested at 8:57 p.m. on May 1, on a bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was taken to Cattaraugus County Jail to await court.
- YORKSHIRE — John Pfarner, 40, of Springville, was arrested at 8:11 p.m. Wednesday on an arrest warrant issued from Cheektowaga Town Court. He was also charged with second-degree aggravated operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and move from lane unsafely, an infraction. He was turned over to Cheektowaga Police Department.
- SALAMANCA — Dylan A. Holmes, 22, of Allegany, was charged at 10 p.m. Wednesday, with fourth-degree stalking, a class B misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was reported held.
- FRANKLINVILLE — James Wilson, 36, of Machias, was arrested at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday, on a bench warrant issued from New Albion Town Court. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — James Wilson, 36, of Machias, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. Thursday, on a bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was taken to Cattaraugus County Jail to await court.
New York
State Police
- CENTERVILLE — Toby J. Taylor, 35, of Centerville, was charged at 12:34 a.m. Saturday, with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Travis M. Gilbert, 33, of Salamanca, was charged at 6:11 p.m. Friday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Brandon S. Kankolenski, 19, of Youngstown, was charged at 1:37 a.m. Sunday, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WEST ALMOND — Carson B. George, 25, of Almond, was charged at 5:29 a.m. Sunday, with driving while intoxicated and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- BRADFORD, Pa. — Adam Petersen, 33, of Allegany, N.Y., was found at 12:09 a.m. Thursday, to be in possession of illicit drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed.