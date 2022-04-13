Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time reported, Kyle J. McAndrew, 29, of Rexville, was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $500 bail.
New York
State Police
- RUSHFORD — Ryan L. Palmer, 32, of Farmersville Station, was charged at 1:21 a.m. Tuesday, with driving while intoxicated and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- BRADFORD, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:17 a.m. Sunday on Route 219. Michelle L. Flynn, 50, of Bradford, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.