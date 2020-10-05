Olean Police
- Friday, 9:50 p.m., a black Dodge Avenger was reported stolen. License plate no. BYB8233.
- Saturday, 12:23 a.m., John R. Roulo, 37, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was held for arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 12:32 a.m., Brian Bucktooth, 32, of Nedrow, was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; and several traffic violations. He was released with an appearance ticket for Salamanca City Court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:42 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of 3270 State Route 17. Leo L. Canale, 35, of Pittsburgh, Pa. was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — James S. Vondrak, 33, and Shaun J. Smith, 37, both of Great Valley, were each charged at 11 a.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. They were each released with an appearance ticket.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:53 a.m. Friday on Route 19 and County Road 16. John P. Bleistein, 91, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- EAST OTTO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:31 p.m. Friday on Reed Hill and Ulinger roads. Josephine McInnis, 65, of East Otto, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:14 p.m. Friday on State Route 21 and Whitford Road. Mitchell R. Pritchard, 22, of Rexville and Quinn P. Kuroski, 19, of Bethel, Conn. were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- CARROLLTON — Eric J. Nannen, 59, of Allegany, was charged at 8:05 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:35 p.m. Friday on Portville-Ceres and Bells Brook roads. Pruthak Desai, 31, of Canton, Mich., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Jonathan J. Johnson, 33, of Cuba, was charged at 10:41 a.m. Saturday with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:25 p.m. Saturday on Route 219 and Lindberg Road. Levi M. Farnham, 24, of Little Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Marcella L. Strader, 47, of Springville, was charged at 3:51 p.m. Saturday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:34 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 19 N. and County Road 20. Jennifer E. Fowler, 29, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Ira Lidge, 34, of Buffalo, was charged at 11:24 p.m. Saturday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony. He was reported held.
- WELLSVILLE
— Dustin J. Leitzell, 30, of Scio, was charged at 2:10 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.