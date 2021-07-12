Cuba Police
- Wednesday, about 10:30 p.m., an unidentified juvenile was charged with criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- ALMOND — A 15-year-old Almond girl was charged at 1:52 p.m. Friday, and a 16-year-old Olean boy was charged at 11:13 a.m. Saturday, each with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. They were each released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Amy R. Mikulski, 35, o Salamanca, was charged at 11:44 a.m. Saturday, with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Tiffany A. Colon, 34, of Allegany, was charged at 2:30 p.m. Saturday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:54 p.m. Saturday on County Road 31 and County Road 9. Bayley . Nickerson, 24, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:37 a.m. Sunday on County Road 9 and Snowball Hollow Road. Hannah V. Depp-Yates, 23, of West Clarksville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.