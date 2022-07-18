Olean Police
- Friday, 4:15 p.m., Tyron L. Walthour, was arrested on an active arrest warrant issued from Olean Criminal Court. Wathour was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 8:35 a.m., Tamarra L. Brundage, 50, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Brundage was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 9:44 p.m., Robert J. Giardini, 25, of Olean, was charged with third-degree robbery, a class D felony; petit larceny and criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation.
- Saturday, 12:42 a.m., William J. Reynolds, 41, of Salamanca, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and several universal traffic tickets. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 1:35 a.m., Anthony R. Bernardi, 24, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor, and trespassing, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Robert D. Sherwood, 23, of Ceres, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Mami V. Jones, 18, of Randolph, was charged at 12:25 a.m. July 11, with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony. Jones was released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Girard M. Jackson, 28, of Buffalo, was charged at 6:11 p.m. Saturday, with second-degree promoting prison contraband, a class A misdemeanor. Jackson was transported back to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Brittany L. Sherlock, 37, of Olean, was arrested at 12:25 p.m. Thursday, on multiple Cattaraugus County warrants. Sherlock was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Ronald A. Thomas, 26, of Little Valley, charged at 2:16 a.m. Saturday, with fourth-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, all class A misdemeanors, and trespass, a violation. Thomas was released with an appearance ticket.