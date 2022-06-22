Olean Police
- Tuesday, no time reported, Patrick M. Hirliman, 32, of Olean, was charged with third-degree robbery, a class D felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:55 p.m. Monday on I-86 at exit 25. Donna M. Button, 64, of Bolivar, and Mathew S. Kline, 24, of Dansville, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:56 p.m. Monday on County Road 10 and Putt Brook Road. Corrie B. Burdick, 53, of Alfred, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.