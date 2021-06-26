Olean Police
- Friday, 2:39 p.m., James M. Hovey, 32, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, for allegedly stealing $841.60 in merchandise from Kohl’s.
- Friday, 5:11 p.m.
, Mackenzie L. Smith, 35, of Olean, was charged on bench warrants issued from Olean City Court for failure to appear. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:23 a.m. Thursday on Route 98 and Osmun Road. Richard E. Laufer, 76, of Niagara Falls, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:31 p.m. Thursday on Route 275 and Howard Road. Dawn M. Debock, 68, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:39 p.m. on State Highway 21 and Bines Hill Road. Robert L. Houghtaling, 53, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:41 a.m. Friday on Interstate 86 and Cuba exit. Nicole L. Calhoun, 33, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:05 a.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at the South Nine Mile Road overpass. Tammy D. Schiefer, 51, of Little Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- PORT ALLEGANY, Pa.
— Derik Nelson, 23, of Pittsburgh, Pa., was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Thursday under suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia. He was found to also have an active warrant for absconding from probation. He was transported to McKean County Jail in lieu of the probation warrant.