Olean Police
- Wednesday, 3:45 p.m., no injuries were reported when a vehicle operated by Nancy G. Jones, 69, of Olean, was in the middle of intersection of Front and Main streets when it was struck by a vehicle operated by Robin A. Ginter, 56, of Hinsdale.
- Thursday, 12:20 a.m., Jerry M. Harris, 51, of Buffalo, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was remanded on $2,000 bail, which he posted.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time reported, Samantha J. Ellwood, 35, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Jaymi B. Racine, 23, of Franklinville, was charged at 7:21 p.m. Wednesday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- FARMERSVILLE — Terry R. Whittaker, 52, of Ischua, was charged at 8:46 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ALLEGANY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:09 p.m. Monday on State Route 49. Jennifer L. Herbst, 52, of Coudersport, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.