Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN
New York
State Police
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:13 a.m. Friday on Hardy Corners and Rawson roads. Robert Russell, 68,of Caneadea, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — Michael Gawlak, 45, of Caneadea, was charged at 9:45 a.m. Friday with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:31 p.m. Friday on Route 219 and Humphrey Road. Emily E. Rinko, 23, of Great Valley, was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — Joseph F. Notoro, 61, of Mt. Jewett, Pa., was charged at 9:30 p.m. Friday with aggravated driving while intoxicated with child, a class E felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor.
- ISCHUA — Nathaniel F. Skinner, 26, of Ischua, was charged at 10:06 a.m. Saturday with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, both class E felonies. He was released on his own recognizance.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:06 a.m. Friday State Route 29 and Old Olean Road. Dylan L. Turner, 25, of West Falls and Brendan G. Clark, 30, of Yorkshire, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:43 p.m. Saturday on Ballard and Schuknecht roads. Brian J. Treusdell 39, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — John B. Wilson, 33, of Machias, was charged at 3 p.m. Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
