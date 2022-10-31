Olean Police
- Saturday, 3:35 p.m., Valerie M. Miles, 41, of Olean, was arrested on an active bench warrant. Miles was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail.
- Saturday, 11:24 p.m., Jaret M. Shearer, 20, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Shearer was released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Friday, 5 p.m., Robert K. Amundson, 68, of Cuba, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and trespass, a violation. Amundson was remanded to the Allegany County Jail on $20,000 bail.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- HINSDALE — Jeremiah C. Wilson, 44, of Hinsdale, was arrested at 8:34 p.m. Tuesday on a felony bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. Wilson was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Ryan J. Wilson, 25, of Franklinville, was charged at 6:50 p.m. Thursday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Wilson was released with an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — Jessica R. Booth, 24, of Salamanca, was arrested at 2:37 a.m. Saturday on a fugitive from justice warrant and charged with operation of a motor vehicle without a license, an unclassified misdemeanor. Booth was released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — Roseanne Burrell, 44, of Franklinville, was charged at 2:41 a.m. Saturday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Burrell was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- BELMONT — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:37 a.m. Friday on Willets Avenue and Middaugh Street. Carl H. Finnemore, 21, of Bolivar, and Mercedes M. Lasher, 29, of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- BELFAST — William T. Zeughardt, 47, of Tonawanda, was charged at 1:13 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. Zeughardt was released with an appearance ticket.
- DELEVAN — Melvin C. Franklin, 55, of Delevan, was charged at 1:52 p.m. Friday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony. Franklin was released with an appearance ticket.
- BELMONT — Dylan J. Randall, 26, of Belmont, was charged at 1:44 p.m. Saturday with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors. Randall’s status was not reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:20 p.m. Saturday on County Road 4 and Ballard Road. Donald J. Learn, 71, of Centerville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- WEST VALLEY — Dustin J. France, 33, of West Valley, was charged at 8:29 p.m. Saturday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor, and sixth-degree conspiracy, a class B misdemeanor. France was released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Shane D. Kenjockety, 40, of Hinsdale, was charged at 8:46 p.m. Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Kenjockety’s status was not reported.