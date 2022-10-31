Police report image

Olean Police

  • Saturday, 3:35 p.m., Valerie M. Miles, 41, of Olean, was arrested on an active bench warrant. Miles was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail.
  • Saturday, 11:24 p.m., Jaret M. Shearer, 20, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Shearer was released with an appearance ticket.

